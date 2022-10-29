Governor Ufeanyi Okowa visited Mrs. Abiola Dare-Atoye to commiserate with her on the passing of her husband, Ariyo Dare-Atoye

Ariyo Dare-Atoye lived a remarkable life as an activist for a better Nigeria, and he was widely regarded as an unwavering patriot

Before his death, he played a prominent role in pressing for the present electoral laws that Nigerians hope will berth improved elections beginning from 2023

FCT, Abuja - Vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday, October 29 visited the widow of late rights activist, Ariyo Dare-Atoye in their Abuja home to commiserate with her on the passing of her husband.

Okowa said the late Ariyo Dare-Atoye fought for humanity and for the oppressed, for justice and a better society.

Governor Okowa visited widow of Ariyo Dare-Atoye and paid tributes to her late husband. Photo credit: @IAOkowa

Speaking to Mrs Dare-Atoye, the Delta state governor said:

“The nation is forever in your husband’s debt for his strength and advocacy. He lived a short life; but he lived a life full of purpose.”

He prayed with the wife and family, and asked God to comfort, provide and protect them in their hours of need.

In a message he later penned in the condolence register, Okowa stated:

“Ariyo Dare fought for humanity. He fought for the oppressed, for justice and a better society for us all. We will sorely miss him. May his soul Rest In Peace. Adieu Ariyo. 29/10/2022.”

Dignitaries, including former Ekiti state governor, Engr Segun Oni, have visited the residence to identify with late Dare-Atoye’s family.

Writing on his Twitter page and sharing a video from the visit, Governor Okowa stated:

“This morning, I visited Mrs. Abiola Dare-Atoye, to commiserate with her on the passing of her husband, Mr. Ariyo Dare-Atoye. During the visit, I thanked Mrs. Dare-Atoye for Ariyo’s contributions to strengthening our nation’s democracy.

“I asked her to take solace in the fact that Nigeria is forever in Ariyo’s debt for his strength, his courage, and his advocacy. He lived a short life, but he lived a life that was full of purpose.”

