FCT, Abuja - The federal government has said that Nigerians should avoid travelling to the controversial state of Northern Cyprus over the high level of human rights abuse meted out to Nigerians in the country.

The warning was issued by the director-general of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at the weekly ministerial briefing that the presidential communication team organised at the presidential villa, Abuja, The Nation reported.

Northern Cyprus does not have mechanism that protects human rights - FG

She added that the country does not have a robust mechanism to allow the Nigerian government to pursue justice for several Nigerian students killed.

The country is officially called the Turkish republic of northern Cyprus, it is a de facto state of the northeastern portion of the island of Cyprus.

The country, which is only recognised by Turkiye, Northern Cyprus, is largely considered by the international community and the United Nations as part of the Republic of Cyprus.

Dabiri-Erewa stated that many Nigerians are being maltreated and killed in the region.

“Think twice before going to Northern Cyprus. We can’t do much for Nigerians there. Our students are being killed daily.”

