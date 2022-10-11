The Delta State Police Command has arrested three nurses at a private hospital in Asaba, the state capital. The hospital had confirmed dead a newborn brought by the parents for treatment on Sunday.

The next day, the family reportedly brought back the child, alleging that his eyes, nose and ear had been removed.

A source at the hospital said, “The parents brought the child to the hospital on Sunday evening. Immediately, our children doctor (paediatrician) looked at the child and confirmed him dead after all efforts to bring the newborn back to life failed.

“The hospital discharged them and both the father and mother carried the child away. Surprisingly on Monday morning, the parents brought the baby, accusing the hospital of removing the baby’s eyes, nose and ears. They came with the police, who arrested some nurses at the hospital.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest of the medical workers.

He said, “It is true, but I have not got the details of the incident. We got information that the child was delivered in another hospital, but was referred to the hospital where he died. The corpse has been deposited in a mortuary, so investigation is ongoing.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Medical doctors and health workers in Nigeria have pledged to throw their weight behind the 2023 presidential ambition of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's flag bearer.

No fewer than 38,000 medical doctors and health workers said there would ensure 25 million votes are mobilised for the former governor of Anambra state. The doctors and health workers confirmed that they would mobilise the millions of votes through free nationwide medical outreach programmes.

According to the health practitioners, the outreach would take place at the grassroots level under the aegis of Docs and Medics for Peter Obi. Dr Uche Uzoukwu, the convener for Docs and Medics for Peter Obi while speaking at the Labour Party's campaign council in Abuja, noted that 25 million votes will be gathered for the LP's flag bearer.

Source: Legit.ng