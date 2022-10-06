The 23 victims of the train attack in Kaduna on March 28, met with President Muhammadu Buhari

The victims met with the president at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) hospital in Kaduna state

According to Garba Shehu, President M=Buhari made a detour after commissioning the Cadets of 69 Regular Course at the NDA

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, October 6, met with the recently released victims of the Monday, March 28, Kaduna-bound train attack by terrorists.

The president met with all the victims numbering 23 at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) hospital in Kaduna.

A statement by the spokesperson to the president, Garba Shehu, said the Buhari made an impromptu visit to the hospital where he met with the victims of the terrorist attack who had been under captivity since March 28.

President Buhari met with the victims of the March 28 Kaduna-bound train attack. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The president was at the hospital after commissioning Cadets of 69 Regular Course (Army, Navy and Air Force) of the NDA, in Afaka, Kaduna state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

President made a detour from his itinerary

Shehu confirmed that after the meeting with the victims, the president boarded the NAF 001 back to Abuja from the Kaduna International Airport.

At the hospital, the president also thanked the officers and men Nigerian military for their brave services in securing the safe release of the hostages.

Kaduna train attack: Relatives of 43 remaining passengers reveal major reason terrorists flogged victims

Family members of those abducted from the Kaduna train on March 28 have besieged the federal ministry of transportation office in Abuja.

The protesters were at the ministry to demand the immediate rescue of their loved ones who have been held by terrorists for over 100 days.

According to one of the relatives of the victims, some soldiers of the Nigerian military prevented them from paying ransom for the release of their loved ones.

Kuje prison attack: Spread of ISWAP, Ansaru, other terrorist groups not surprising, security expert says

A security expert in Nigeria had earlier said that the growing attacks on key places and soft targets by terrorists are not surprising.

Senator Iroegbu said that the implication of the attack at the Kuje prison facility is a red flag and a pointer that the Federal Capital Territory may be a city under siege.

The expert said there is a need for punitive measures to be meted out to security personnel and agencies that jeopardise the effort to end terrorist activities in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng