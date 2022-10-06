Crime, robbery and kidnapping has been on the increase in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in recent times

A former vice president, Alhaji Namadi Sambo was a victim of a robber in the Nigerian capital at a book launch

Alhaji Sambo's phone was stolen at an event with heavy security in an event centre owned and operated by the Nigerian Air Force

FCT, Abuja - Pickpockets on Thursday, October 6 stole the mobile phone of a former Nigerian vice president, Namadi Sambo, at the NAF Conference Center, Abuja.

The former vice president was invited as a guest of honour at the public presentation of biography and launching of Solomon Lar Leadership Institute.

The news of of the theft was revealed by one of the invited guests, Senator Shehu Sani, on his verified Twitter handle.

Senator Sani tweeted:

“It’s incredible that someone can breach the tight security line and steal the phone of the former VP Sambo at the ongoing late Governor Solomon Lar Book launch in Abuja.”

The Nigerian capital has increasingly become unsafe for residents and visitors in recent weeks due to rising cases of crime.

Tales of woes as Abuja robbers ambush journalists at APC convention

Recall that at least four journalists assigned to cover the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress lost their phones and cameras to suspected robbers and pickpockets at the Eagle Square in Abuja recently.

Some of the hoodlums disguised as party supporters to perpetrate the act while others laid ambush and swooped on their victims outside the venue of the convention.

The incident happened on the same day security operatives shot tear gas canisters to disperse journalists on duty.

Fear, panic as robbers invade Abuja garden, attack fun seekers

Similarly, armed robbers attacked Aco Estate gardens along airport road in Abuja recently and dispossessed fun-seekers of their money and valuables.

A resident identified simply as Ezenwa Alfred, disclosed the robbers who were six in number invaded the garden beside the headquarters of the Nigeria Union of Teachers and shot sporadically before robbing people.

Another witness, identified as Samuel, said the robbers alighted from a car some metres away from the guests and trekked to the entrance of the garden before attacking their victims.

