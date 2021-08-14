Reality star Gedoni has given thanks to the almighty God after getting involved in a near-death experience

The BBNaija star in a post shared on Instagram disclosed that he was involved in a car accident around the Lekki, Epe axis

Gedoni assured fans and colleagues that he survived the accident unhurt and his car also suffered zero damages

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star has nothing but thanks to the almighty God for sparing his life following a car mishap.

The reality star shared a video on his Instagram page showing his damaged car tyre. From indications, the tyre had suffered a massive tear while he was driving.

BBNaija's Gedoni survives car accident in Lagos. Photo: @gedoni

Source: Instagram

According to Gedoni, the accident happened while he was driving around the Lekki, Epe axis to a soccer game session.

The expecting dad, however, assured his fans and colleagues that he survived the accident unhurt and his car is also still intact.

He wrote:

"This happened on my way to soccer this morning,On Lekki Epe. How I survived with no scratch and zero damage to the car can only be explained by God. Thank you Jesus."

His video was accompanied with gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo’s Excess Love song.

See the post below:

Fans, colleagues show concern for Gedoni

Upon sharing the testimony, fans and industry colleagues thronged Gedoni's comment section with goodwill messages.

Read what some of them had to say below:

calabar_chic said:

"The Devil is a liar!!! Ahhh! God! Thankyou for Life."

iamlucyedet said:

" sorry dear thank goodness you’re safe."

divinamente_bendecida said:

"Lord be praised forever more Amen you and your family is covered with the blood of Jesus in Jesus Mighty Name Amen."

teinyeboyle said:

"You mentioned you're a child of Grace remember?"

bamiroadesewa said:

"Halleluyah to Jesus,God will always protect you and yours in Jesus name."

Khafi and Gedoni reveal they are expecting first child

Just some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Gedoni and his wife, Khafi, announced that they are set to become first-time parents as they have a baby on the way.

Khafi took to social media with the announcement and also accompanied it with an adorable photo.

Fans and colleagues of the parents-to-be have taken to the comment section with congratulatory messages.

