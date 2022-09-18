The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has been commended for its efforts in reconstructing the northeast region

The commendation was handed to the commission by a civil society organisation, Good Governance Watch in Africa (GGWA)

According to the organisation, the government's 10-master plan for the region is ideal for restoration in the northeast

The Good Governance Watch in Africa (GGWA) has commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC) over its reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the sub-region.

The country manager of GGWA, Gideon Unazi, said submitted that the managing director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, deserves special commendation for championing an extraordinary intervention in the northeast.

The Good Governance Watch in Africa commended the NEDC for its efforts in the northeast region. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Depositphotos

Unazi noted that Alkali has carried out rapid development of the zone through the effective utilisation of resources.

The pan-African group welcomed the 10-year North East Stabilisation and Development Master Plan (NESDMP), adding that it will facilitate transformative growth and further lift citizens in the sub-region out of poverty.

He noted that the full implementation of the Federal Government's master plan will no doubt bring needed growth and development to the northeast region of the country.

His words:

"The NEDC has made great strides towards achieving its mandate of managing funds for recovery, stabilization, and paving a path towards long-term social-economic development of the North-East. Alkali has done a tremendous job at a critical time.

“Through the Humanitarian-Development Peacebuilding (HDP), the NEDC has covered much ground with viable, demand-driven, and impactful projects that are changing the landscape of the northeast. There's been dramatic poverty alleviation and prosperity creation in the sub-region."

Unazi added that the commission has successfully provided massive skills acquisition training for self-reliance, and provision of accommodation for the vulnerable Nigerians.

He added:

“The North-East Stabilization and Development Master Plan (NESDMP) is another proof of Alkali's quality leadership. This is a holistic roadmap for recovery, stabilization, expansion, and long-term socioeconomic development.

"The eleven pillars cover all the key sectors that the region needs to focus on for it to return to a steady path of sustainable development."

Unazi, however, called on all stakeholders in the public and private sectors, development partners, especially donors, to garner resources and invest optimally in the richly endowed but least-exploited northeast region.

