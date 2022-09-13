Frank Esiwo Ozue, the vice-chairman of the Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State has been kidnapped by a gang of gunmen.

Esiwo's kidnap which took place on Sunday, September 11, on his way to Patani, in Ogor town has been confirmed by the police command, Channels TV reports.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesman of the command, Edafe Bright, said officers kick-started efforts to rescue Esiwo.

What is strange about the victim's abduction is that the criminals left behind his car and phones such that his family members are yet to contact him.

A family member who spoke with journalists noted:

“The abductors left his car and his phones behind.

“He was going to the Patani area when he was stopped by the kidnappers along the Iwhre-Ovie/Oviri-Ogor Road off the Ughelli/Evwreni section of the East-West Road.

“The kidnappers left his car and his belongings including his phones at the scene of the incident.

“They have not reached out to the family since yesterday. The family is very worried about the state of his health."

