The number of Nigerians who left the west African country to study in the UK stands at 222.75% in the first half of 2022 compares to 2020, when the increase was 18.13%

Although there has been a yearly increase in the number of students who leave the country in search of better education and life, the record in six months of this year makes mouths agape

In 2019, 8,384 Nigerians were granted student visas. The following year, the number increased to 9,066. It grew by 125.31% in 2021 and grew to 222.75% in mid-2022

Within the first half of 2022, no less than 65,929 Nigerians were granted a sponsored study visa in the United Kingdom, popularly referred to as student visas.

The data, which was first published by the UK Home office, was analysed and published by Dataphyte, with an explanatory video on its Twitter page.

It revealed that Nigerian students are now the third-largest foreign student group in the kingdom. The figure is the largest single figure since June 2019.

The figure indicates a sharp increase in the number of Nigerians, especially the young and middle-aged group, leaving the country for better education and opportunities abroad.

How many Nigerian students have gone to UK to study?

Between 2019 and June 2022, the data showed an increase of 682%.

Although there has been a yearly increase in the number of Nigerian students, the June 2022 figure is the highest ever.

