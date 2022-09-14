FCT, Abuja - The northern governor’s forum which comprises 19 northern states has reached an agreement with traditional heads in the region to legally back state police.

According to Daily Trust, they are calling on the concerned arm of government at the federal level to seat and deliberate on the amendment of the 1999 Constitution to enact the law.

It will be recalled that their southern counterpart at some point agitated for state police but the federal government did not take it into cognizance with the likes of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state leading the charge and calling for state police in the region.

However, after being ignored by the federal government, the southern governors especially down in the western region resorted to creating a neighborhood vigilante security outfit known as Amotekun.

On the part of the northern governors and the traditional rulers in the region, they come to the conclusion that the creation of state police was the only solution to combating insecurity and insurgency in the region.

They made this submission via a communiqué issued after their late-night meeting on Monday, September 12 in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Legit.ng gathered that this will be the first time the leaders of the northern region will be making a case for state police.

The Daily Independent reported that the chairman of the forum, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state revealed that the meeting with traditional rulers was aimed at addressing the securing challenge plaguing the northern region.

He stated an agreement has been reached with traditional heads to back the agitation for state police and necessary steps will commence ensuring that the 1999 constitution is amended in favour of state police.

Source: Legit.ng