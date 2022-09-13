Emerging stats have revealed that the Nigerian Army has succeeded in rescuing 178 Chibok school girls out of the 276 abducted by Boko Haram in 2014

Eight years down the line 98 girls are yet to be accounted for as efforts continue to intensify to ensure their safe return

Meanwhile, the Army recently announced rescuing three Chibok girls and 19 other female captives

The Nigerian Army says it has successfully rescued three Chibok girls and 19 other abducted girls who were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists.

Details of the rescue were reported by Channels Television on Tuesday, September 13.

According to the report, one of the rescued victims, Jinkai, Yamani narrated how she masterminded her escape from the den of the Boko Haram terrorists.

Yamani said:

"I came out from the bush around 10 am and I got to the soldier's checkpoint at midnight. I didn't know there were soldiers there but they said they have been watching me.

"When I got to them, they asked me where I was coming from, and I told them from Gabba and they asked if there were people following me, I said no.

"They asked if I was carrying anything from my body, I said no and they asked if I was a Chibok girl, I said no because I was afraid. They asked about my origin and I said I'm from Gwoza. They asked if my mom was still alive in Gwoza, I said Yes and they asked my tribe I said I'm from Garmago. So, one of the soldiers spoke the dialect but I could not respond. Then they asked if I grew up in Gwoza and I said yes."

According to the theatre commander of the operation "Hadin Kai", Major-General Christopher Musa, the three rescued ladies are among the 178 Chibok school girls freed so far out of the 276 that were abducted by the daredevil Boko Haram group in April 2014.

"98 Chibok girls still missing since 2014" - Reports

Legit.ng gathered that 98 girls are yet to be accounted for as their whereabouts is still unknown for over 8 years.

Speaking on the rescue mission, Major-Gen Musa said:

"The chief of army staff gave us the directive to ensure that we sustain the operational activities throughout the theatre to achieve the mandate of the theatre and that's what we will continue to do.

"There will be no respite, we are going to move very light to make sure that we make the place obtainable for them."

Meanwhile, Major-Gen Musa urged Nigerians to cooperate with the army to help win the fight against insurgency.

He said:

"This operation is a Nigerian operation, every Nigerian has a part to play, we have to rely on the locals to give us information because they are within"

NAF aircraft bombard terrorist encampment in Sambisa

In another development, terrorist encampments have been destroyed after the NAF aircraft bombarded their enclaves in Sambisa Forest.

Aside from killing many ISWAP fighters at the location, the airstrikes also raided Abdallari, a terrorist enclave located in the Northeast of Maiduguri.

Several terrorists were also neutralized and structures destroyed by the bombardments, as revealed by a defence intelligence source.

