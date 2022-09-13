A Twitter user, Hameed Ajibola Jimoh Esq. (@dodo_leleyi) has explained how Muslim couples who intend to travel abroad can legitimately get a court marriage certificate if they need one.

According to Jimoh, the FCT-Sharia Court of Appeal, Abuja, "now issues 'Marriage Certificate over Islamic marriage at a very affordable cost."

Muslims perform prayer at Lagos Central Mosque during Ramadan in Lagos, Nigeria on June 19, 2015. Photo credit: Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

He explained that the process is less stressful and time-saving!

"It does not matter where the marriage is conducted in Nigeria and the certificate when issued, has both local (i.e. Nigerian) and international recognition!," Jimoh posted on Twitter.

He added that the cost is N5,000 certificate fee + #500 affidavit fee and 2 passport photographs of each bride and the groom.

Interested couples can obtain the application forms, fill and submit and obtain their certificate in less than 72 hours, he added.

Jimoh stated that the service is available at the marriage registry situated at the FCT- Sharia Court of Appeal Headquarters, Gudu, FCT- Abuja.

