Pastor Chris Okotie says he has no plans to marry again because Jesus asked him to forget marriage

Recall that the senior pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries has already endured two failed marriages

Going further, he revealed that God wanted him to live a life dedicated to him without any distraction

Chris Okotie, the senior pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries, says he is not interested in getting married again.

The clergyman has been involved in two failed marriages.

Okotie first got married to Tina. They, however, separated in 2001. He then tied the knot with Stephanie Henshaw in 2008 but the union ended in 2012.

Chris Okotie says Jesus asked him not to marry again. Photo: Chris Okotie

In a chat with BBC Pidgin, the 64-year-old cleric said he won’t be getting married again because “Jesus has already told me that one has ended”.

Okotie also revealed that God called him to be celibate like Apostle Paul in the Bible but he did not understand until he grew older.

“I’m not getting married again because Jesus has already told me that one has ended. When I was saved, when I became born again, I was in the university at the time I did not understand the will of God for my life,” he said.

“I always said I wanted my own family and all that and I went and did what I wanted. But when my marriage didn’t work twice because I consider myself one of the best husbands that have ever lived on this earth.

“Even people that know me will tell you and yet it didn’t work out. I had asked my master what was happening. Then he said to me that I didn’t call you for this type of thing.

“I called you like Paul. I tried to stop you at that time but you didn’t listen. I want you to live a life of dedication to me and the work I called you for. So marriage is not on the menu again, never.”

