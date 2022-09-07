Four babies born at the Sapele Central Hospital, in the Sapele Local Government Area of Delta state have died

The newborns were said to have died over the alleged misconduct of the doctor who was on duty when they were born

Some relatives of the deceased babies accused the doctor of being absent from his duty post and arriving drunk at work

Residents of Delta state have been thrown into mourning following the death of four newborns who died due to negligence from the doctor on duty at the Sapele Central Hospital, in the Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

The Punch reports that families of the newborns who had passed alleged that the doctor was drunk while on duty.

Four newborns have reportedly died in a hospital in Sapele Delta state. Photo: Ifeanyi Okowa

Source: Twitter

Staging a protest, the victims' family members also alleged that there was no power supply within the hospital premises

Further accusing the management of the facility over the mishap, the families of the victims said all the women who were due for delivery lost their babies.

Relatives of victims speak on the mishaps

One of the relatives of a bereaved mother, Benjamin Ikeji said:

“When we brought my sister to this hospital, the doctor told us that it was not yet time for her delivery and I and my sister’s husband waited till 10 pm.

“At midnight my sister said the baby was stuck and the nurses couldn’t do anything because the doctor was not around."

Ikeji added that by the time he met with the doctor in the morning, he confirmed that there was nothing he could do due to the lack of power supply.

His words:

"I bought fuel for them that night before I left and the next thing I heard was that my sister lost the baby.”

Also mourning the death of his newborn, Newton Oroba, noted that his wife had been traumatised by the incident.

His words:

“The doctor on duty was drunk. We came to the hospital around 9 pm and left. Only to come back in the morning, my wife said she lost her newborn."

He added that some patients and relatives of the deceased had also confronted the doctor to explain why he was absent from his duty post.

As of the time of this report, the hospital's management could not be reached while the state's commissioner for health Mordi Ononye, is yet to respond to an inquiry on the matter.

