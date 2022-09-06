The federal government of Nigeria has set for itself December deadline to end insecurity

This was made known by the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola during a joint security press conference

He said the federal government is putting all its resources into combatting and ending insecurity

FCT, Abuja - The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola has told Nigerians that their safety is assured amid the incessant rate of insecurity in the country.

According to TheCable, Aregbesola made this declaration on Monday, September 5 during a joint security press briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The federal government through Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior set a December deadline to end insecurity.

He stated that efforts are already in place to annihilate the menace of insecurity in the country between now and December 2022.

Aregbesola said:

“Nigerians have the assurance of all of us that their security is guaranteed. So, we’re here to assure you that you’re safe; that is why we’re here on the instructions of the president that you’re safe and that each day going to December, our safety and security will be better.”

The minister noted that the major challenges being faced by the government are those perpetrating criminal activities in some localities in the country.

He, however, noted that the ultimate goal is to wipe them out and restore normalcy in those communities between the month of September.

The minister said:

“It is sounding tall, but take it home, we’re determined to ensure that every inch of the Nigerian soil is safe. The determination is there and the order has been given.”

He further reiterated that there’s no rest on the part of the government, noting that tireless efforts and energy are being put in place to finally annihilate those disturbing the peace and stability of the country.

Aregbesola added:

“But we shall continue to protect the lives and property of Nigerians and foreigners in our midst. We shall continue to work for the peace of the nation and deter elements that constitute threats to the people."

“We shall bear the full powers of the government to secure every inch of our land. We shall not rest until peace is fully restored in Nigeria.”

