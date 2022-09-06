Following news of an acrimonious election, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has finally released the full list of the new members of executives elected at its convention over the weekend.

According to PM News the list was released by the Convention Planning Committee of NANS.

NANS held factional convention in which two presidents were elected. Photo: Kayode Oloyidi

Source: UGC

Recall that the student body held factional convention in which two presidents and other parallel executives were elected.

However, the committee in a communique made available to journalists said Usman Umar Barambu a student of the Federal University, Dutse is the new president of NANS.

Other presidential contestants listed in the communique of the committee released on Monday, September 5, were Jibrin Idris (with four votes) and Nanven Haruna (two votes).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Full list of the newly elected officers:

1. Usman Umar Barambu – President Elect

2. Attah Nnalue Felix – Senate President Elect

3. Usman Baba Kankia – Secretary General Elect

4. Victor W C Ezenagu – VP National Elect

5. Akinteye Babatunde – VP External Elect

6. Suleiman Muhammad Sarki – VP Special Duties Elect

7. Giwa Yisa Topnotch – National PRO Elect

8. Chinyelu Chinelo Okolie – National Treasurer Elect

9. Vanessa Egbeahie – Vice President Campus Affairs Elect

10. Mohammed Shehu – Ex-Officio 2 Elect

11. Ossai Chika – Assistant Secretary General Elect

12. Godwin Asuquo – Financial Secretary Elect

13. Salawudeen Kamorudeen – Director of Travel and Exchange Elect

14. Umar Afkhawa – Sports Director Elect

15. Ekundina Segun Elvis – Deputy Senate President Elect

16. Olatunji Baki – Clerk Elect

NANS election: Government 'largesse' tears association into two factions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of NANS were split into two factions following alleged millions of government largesse to secure votes for a preferred candidate, Usman Umar Barambu of Federal university Dutse, Jigawa state.

Legit.ng gathered three out of the five candidates vying for the position of NANS president were asked to step down for Barambu who has emerged victorious alongside Umar Farouk Lawal of Bayero University Kano, who is said to be the preferred candidate of the students.

A top member of the association who spoke to Legit.ng on the outcome of the NANS presidential election confirmed that the process was bastardised to the extent that some allegedly ineligible candidates who were earlier disqualified got waivers to content in the poll.

Source: Legit.ng