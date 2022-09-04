Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday, September 2 met with United States Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in Washington D.C.

Vice President Osinbajo arrived the US on Wednesday, August 31 to seek global partnerships and support for Nigeria’s $140 billion Energy Transition Plan

Osinbajo's arrival in the US and his activities in the country elicited positive response from Nigerians on social media

White House - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his American counterpart, Vice President Kamala Harris met recently at the White House.

Photos of the visit by Osinbajo has been making the rounds in the Nigerian media.

VP Osinbajo's team meeting with their US counterparts at the White House. Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Source: Twitter

VP Osinbajo also posted the photos on his official Twitter page eliciting reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Writing on his Twitter page, Osinbajo stated:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“It was truly a pleasure to meet with Vice-President Kamala Harris to discuss Nigeria's #EnergyTransition Plan and other interests between our governments.

“The United States has been a long-standing partner of ours and has since our independence consistently supported Nigeria’s aspirations for economic and social development.

“In addition to a shared commitment to democracy, both countries must continue to work together at the bilateral and multilateral levels to address common global challenges, promote peace and security, tackle pandemics, climate change, and economic adversity.”

Nigerians react....

Nigerians have been reacting to the pictures from the vice president's visit to the White House.

Francis Oke wrote:

“The smile is enough to tell us how efficient and hardworking you are. I am proud of VP Osinbajo for his selfless effort to take Nigeria to a promise land.”

Musa Ibrahim wrote:

“Well done VP Osinbajo. Upon your arrival to Nigeria, we the young people are looking forward to see a robust action plan on the ground as a way of assuring the nation that we are on track for #EnergyTransitionPlan.”

Ekpe Charles

“You were supposed to our next president, unfortunately you are victim of circumstances. Buhari and Tinubu combine can never match you. This is why we became Obidient.”

Ibim Semenitari wrote:

“Always a joy and delight to see VP Yemi Osinbajo engage. Would have been perfect as Mr. President.”

Osinbajo Receives Harvard Business School Students at Aso Villa

Recall that twelve students from the Harvard Business School visited Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo recently.

The students who are currently on an African excursion asked questions about government policies in education, health and economy.

At the meeting, VP Osinbajo exuded his leadership dexterity and detailed what is possible in Nigeria.

2023: VP Osinbajo cautions against divisive rhetoric

Meanwhile, as the 2023 general elections draws nearer, VP Osinbajo has cautioned against divisive rhetoric in the country.

Sharing a video when he called for national unity and social cohesion among Nigerians in 2021, Osinbajo said citizens must deepen the meaning and durability of their citizenship.

The reminder by the vice president was lauded by Nigerians who thanked the nation's number two citizen for his consistent role in nation-building.

Source: Legit.ng