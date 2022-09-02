The alleged disparity in the prices of getting a Nigerian Passport between the south and the north has been debunked by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS)

The agency revealed that it is operating two different passport regimes that made the prices differ depending on the state Nigerians are applying from

The NIS said some states are still on electronic passport regime while others are on enhanced electronic passport regime; the price of the latter is higher than the former

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has denied the accusation of discrimination over passport charges across different regions in the country.

The denial was a response to a Nigerian on social media, who alleged that the agency favours the northern region over the south as he claimed the amount paid for the Nigerian passport in Kaduna is less than the actual amount in Ekiti.

The commission debunked the allegation on its verified Twitter page on Thursday, September 1.

In the comment session, other netizens shared screenshots of how the prices for the Nigerian passport issuance show the difference in payment between the two regions.

The agency noted that it runs two passport regimes, which are electronic passport and enhanced passport regimes.

It added that Kaduna is still on an electronic passport regime, which is why the cost is less to states where an enhanced passport regime has been adopted.

