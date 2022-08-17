It is amazing that the new president-elect of Kenya, William Ruto, is, by way of marriage, related to the Nigerians of southeastern extraction.

This was part of the joy of Kingsley Moghalu, the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) when he congratulated Ruto on his election victory recently.

In a tweet on Tuesday, August 16, Moghalu sent his heartfelt wishes and congratulations to Ruto and mentioned that he is an in-law to the Igbos following the marriage of his daughter, June, and a Nigerian lecturer, Alexander Ezenagu.

The former deputy CBN governor wrote on his Twitter page:

"Congratulations to @WilliamsRuto on his election as the next President of Kenya. I understand he is our in-law as his daughter recently got married to Dr. Alexander Ezenagu, a young Nigerian law professor based in Qatar. Good international relations!"

Moreover, Moghalu acknowledged that Ruto will face a lot of challenges when he comes on board to lead the African nation due to its predicaments which are quite similar to that of Nigeria.

But Moghalu prayed that despite the huge task awaiting president-elect, he should succeed.

His tweet:

"Ruto will face many challenges in his country, which has several similarities with Nigeria including sharp ethnic-political divides, very high foreign debt and poverty, but is strategically positioned for growth as the economic hub of East Africa. May he succeed."

