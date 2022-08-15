The United Nations (UN)'s released list of under-developed countries in the world shows nations that are the least developed and when they were recognised as such by the international organisation.

The said list compiled by the UN's committee for development policy was released around late November 2021.

According to the global body, an update will be added to the list when new decisions and information are available.

Below is the comprehensive list:

Afghanistan - 1971 Madagascar - 1991 Angola1 - 1994 Malawi - 1971 Bangladesh5 - 1975 Mali - 1971 Benin - 1971 Mauritania - 1986 Bhutan - 1971 Mozambique - 1988 Burkina Faso - 1971 Myanmar - 1987 Burundi - 1971 Nepal - 1971 Cambodia - 1991 Niger - 1971 Central African Republic - 1975 Rwanda - 1971 Chad - 1971 São Tomé and Príncipe - 1982 Comoros - 1977 Senegal - 2000 Democratic Republic of the Congo - 1991 Sierra Leone - 1982 Djibouti - 1982 Solomon Islands - 1991 Eritrea - 1994 Somalia - 1971 Ethiopia - 1971 South Sudan - 2012 Gambia - 1975 Sudan - 1971 Guinea - 1971 Timor-Leste - 2003 Guinea-Bissau - 1981 Togo - 1982 Haiti - 1971 Tuvalu - 1986 Kiribati - 1986 Uganda - 1971 Lao People’s Democratic Republic - 1971 United Republic of Tanzania - 1971 Lesotho - 1971 Yemen - 1971 Liberia - 1990 Zambia - 1991

Perhaps strange, Nigeria is obviously not on the list above despite economic instability and worsening insecurity ravaging businesses and possessing a threat to foreign investments and investors.

2023: Peter Obi's unforgivable blunders on Nigerian economy, youths exposed

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), had spoken so much about his work plan for Nigeria if he emerges victorious during the 2023 elections.

The former governor of Anambra state seems to have an in-depth knowledge of how to fix the country's economy through a sustained chain of production and exportation.

Like every sensible Nigerian citizen, Obi is certain that this will bring the nation to its glory days when it was evidently regarded as the giant of Africa.

However, some remarks by Obi in recent times have put his knowledge of Nigeria's economy in question as regards records of Nigeria's exportation of goods and services.

Obi understates Nigeria's exports

During an interview on Wednesday, July 6, the southeast politician and businessman stated that the country exported below $30 billion of goods and services in 2021 and that it is underperforming in comparison to a smaller African nation like Morocco.

