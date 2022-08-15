Global site navigation

Nigeria Nowhere to Be found? Full List of Least Developed Countries on Earth Released
Nigeria

Nigeria Nowhere to Be found? Full List of Least Developed Countries on Earth Released

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

The United Nations (UN)'s released list of under-developed countries in the world shows nations that are the least developed and when they were recognised as such by the international organisation.

The said list compiled by the UN's committee for development policy was released around late November 2021.

Somewhere in Africa
A description of an under-developed country (Photo: Nairametrics)
Source: Depositphotos

According to the global body, an update will be added to the list when new decisions and information are available.

Below is the comprehensive list:

  1. Afghanistan - 1971
  2. Madagascar - 1991
  3. Angola1 - 1994
  4. Malawi - 1971
  5. Bangladesh5 - 1975
  6. Mali - 1971
  7. Benin - 1971
  8. Mauritania - 1986
  9. Bhutan - 1971
  10. Mozambique - 1988
  11. Burkina Faso - 1971
  12. Myanmar - 1987
  13. Burundi - 1971
  14. Nepal - 1971
  15. Cambodia - 1991
  16. Niger - 1971
  17. Central African Republic - 1975
  18. Rwanda - 1971
  19. Chad - 1971
  20. São Tomé and Príncipe - 1982
  21. Comoros - 1977
  22. Senegal - 2000
  23. Democratic Republic of the Congo - 1991
  24. Sierra Leone - 1982
  25. Djibouti - 1982
  26. Solomon Islands - 1991
  27. Eritrea - 1994
  28. Somalia - 1971
  29. Ethiopia - 1971
  30. South Sudan - 2012
  31. Gambia - 1975
  32. Sudan - 1971
  33. Guinea - 1971
  34. Timor-Leste - 2003
  35. Guinea-Bissau - 1981
  36. Togo - 1982
  37. Haiti - 1971
  38. Tuvalu - 1986
  39. Kiribati - 1986
  40. Uganda - 1971
  41. Lao People’s Democratic Republic - 1971
  42. United Republic of Tanzania - 1971
  43. Lesotho - 1971
  44. Yemen - 1971
  45. Liberia - 1990
  46. Zambia - 1991

Perhaps strange, Nigeria is obviously not on the list above despite economic instability and worsening insecurity ravaging businesses and possessing a threat to foreign investments and investors.

2023: Peter Obi's unforgivable blunders on Nigerian economy, youths exposed

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), had spoken so much about his work plan for Nigeria if he emerges victorious during the 2023 elections.

The former governor of Anambra state seems to have an in-depth knowledge of how to fix the country's economy through a sustained chain of production and exportation.

Like every sensible Nigerian citizen, Obi is certain that this will bring the nation to its glory days when it was evidently regarded as the giant of Africa.

However, some remarks by Obi in recent times have put his knowledge of Nigeria's economy in question as regards records of Nigeria's exportation of goods and services.

Obi understates Nigeria's exports

During an interview on Wednesday, July 6, the southeast politician and businessman stated that the country exported below $30 billion of goods and services in 2021 and that it is underperforming in comparison to a smaller African nation like Morocco.

