Nigeria Nowhere to Be found? Full List of Least Developed Countries on Earth Released
The United Nations (UN)'s released list of under-developed countries in the world shows nations that are the least developed and when they were recognised as such by the international organisation.
The said list compiled by the UN's committee for development policy was released around late November 2021.
According to the global body, an update will be added to the list when new decisions and information are available.
Below is the comprehensive list:
- Afghanistan - 1971
- Madagascar - 1991
- Angola1 - 1994
- Malawi - 1971
- Bangladesh5 - 1975
- Mali - 1971
- Benin - 1971
- Mauritania - 1986
- Bhutan - 1971
- Mozambique - 1988
- Burkina Faso - 1971
- Myanmar - 1987
- Burundi - 1971
- Nepal - 1971
- Cambodia - 1991
- Niger - 1971
- Central African Republic - 1975
- Rwanda - 1971
- Chad - 1971
- São Tomé and Príncipe - 1982
- Comoros - 1977
- Senegal - 2000
- Democratic Republic of the Congo - 1991
- Sierra Leone - 1982
- Djibouti - 1982
- Solomon Islands - 1991
- Eritrea - 1994
- Somalia - 1971
- Ethiopia - 1971
- South Sudan - 2012
- Gambia - 1975
- Sudan - 1971
- Guinea - 1971
- Timor-Leste - 2003
- Guinea-Bissau - 1981
- Togo - 1982
- Haiti - 1971
- Tuvalu - 1986
- Kiribati - 1986
- Uganda - 1971
- Lao People’s Democratic Republic - 1971
- United Republic of Tanzania - 1971
- Lesotho - 1971
- Yemen - 1971
- Liberia - 1990
- Zambia - 1991
Perhaps strange, Nigeria is obviously not on the list above despite economic instability and worsening insecurity ravaging businesses and possessing a threat to foreign investments and investors.
2023: Peter Obi's unforgivable blunders on Nigerian economy, youths exposed
Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), had spoken so much about his work plan for Nigeria if he emerges victorious during the 2023 elections.
The former governor of Anambra state seems to have an in-depth knowledge of how to fix the country's economy through a sustained chain of production and exportation.
Like every sensible Nigerian citizen, Obi is certain that this will bring the nation to its glory days when it was evidently regarded as the giant of Africa.
However, some remarks by Obi in recent times have put his knowledge of Nigeria's economy in question as regards records of Nigeria's exportation of goods and services.
Obi understates Nigeria's exports
During an interview on Wednesday, July 6, the southeast politician and businessman stated that the country exported below $30 billion of goods and services in 2021 and that it is underperforming in comparison to a smaller African nation like Morocco.
