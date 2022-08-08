Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has announced the dismissal of PC Liyomo Okoi, who was attached to Ekori Divisional Police Headquarters, Cross River State.

Adejobi revealed this in a tweet on Monday, eight days after a video of the police officer beating a person with a cutlass went viral.

“With effect from today 8th August, 2022, he ceased to be a member of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF),” he said.

Adejobi urged members of the public not to have any official dealings or transactions with the dismissed cop henceforth.

“We will always do the needful to sanitise the NPF and uphold the standards and values of the Nigerian Police Force,” he said.

