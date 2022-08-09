The Bauchi state governorship candidates of the APC, PDP and NNPP have been dragged to court by PRP and its candidate, Umar Farouk, over alleged double nominations

The PRP argued that Bala Muhammed, the governorship candidate of the PDP and current governor of the state, signed both governorship and presidential forms in the PDP primaries

Farouk argued that no law permits a candidate to sign two nomination papers or result forms for both presidential and governorship primaries

Bauchi, Bauchi - Bala Mohammed, the Bauchi state governor, has been sued by the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) over the alleged unlawful nomination for the 2023 general polls.

The party prays the federal high court in Abuja to disqualify the governor from participating in the state’s governorship election over alleged double nomination from his political party, Channels Television reported.

Full List of Governorship Candidates in Court Over Violation of Electoral Law Revealed

List of Bauchi governorship aspirants in court

Because of double nomination forms, other governorship candidates, including Mohammed, that have been dragged to court, are listed below:

Bala Mohammed - PDP

Sadique Abubakar and running mate, Shehu Musa - All Progressives Congress (APC)

Haliru Jika - New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

The party made the request through its lawyer, Chris Udeoyibo, in three separate suits.

Why PRP drags PDP, APC, NNPP candidates to court

The PRP posited that Mohammed participated as a candidate in the May 28 presidential primary of the PDP and later as a candidate in the governorship primary of the party in Bauchi state in June 4.

It noted that the Bauchi governor has violated section 117(c) of the Nigeria constitution and sections 84(13) and 115(d) of the Electoral Act 2022.

PRP is asking the court, among others, to compel INEC from recognising Mohammed as the candidate of the PDP in the next general elections and bar him from parading himself as the governorship candidate of the party in the poll.

Also, in a supporting affidavit, the governorship aspirant of the PRP, Umar Farouk, claimed that no law allowed a candidate, including Mohammed, to sign two nomination papers or result forms for both presidential and governorship primaries.

Farouk said both are two constituencies at the same time as well as in the same election period.

