Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has shared some useful tips with Nigerian applicants on how to win favour from their potential employers and secure employment during interviews.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, July 31, Igbokwe said the tips were given by one Marshal Israel.

Below are the tips:

Politely greet everybody. I have seen MDs and Managers disguise and stand at the gate to observe interviewees. Do not go inside and start charging your phone or begin to look for where to charge your phone. Do not go inside and begin to chat with your phone or make unnecessary calls. Put the phone inside your bag. They could be monitoring you through the camera. Avoid too much talk with fellow interviewees. Don't go there and begin to argue about Nigeria, APC, PDP, Tinubu, Atiku and Peter Obi. Just be calm and positive. Don't start praying and speaking in tongues to demonstrate your religiosity and closeness to God. Pray at home before going. If they offer you tea or food, please reject it politely and thank them. You can take after the interview. If you take that Tea or food, you are out. Don't chew gum, biscuit, or anything. Go with a book and be reading it. Never ever criticise your previous employer. If you see somebody you know in the Organization, either as a staff or a fellow interviewee, greet him officially. Avoid creating an impression that you know him. Do not appear too Poor, helpless, and inferior before the interviewer. Forget about Nigeria's problems, your personal and family problems. Focus on the job. After the interview, put up a smiling face, thank them and leave.

The concluding part of the post read:

"In most cases, interviewers assess and score interviewees by the factors above and not necessarily by the answers they provide on paper. They'll train you eventually to do the job if they employ you."

Great breakthrough at last as Buhari's govt opens employment, job creation portal for applicants

The federal government had opened an employment and job creation portal for resident Nigerians and citizens in the Diaspora.

This was disclosed on Wednesday, June 22, by the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, during his conversation with State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ngige also said the FEC approved the digitization of the operations of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

