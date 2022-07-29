The Lagos State Police Command has faulted reports that hoodlums on Friday invaded St. Bridget Catholic Church ljesha, Surulere area of the state to disrupt voter registration by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

There had been reports (not The PUNCH) that hoodlums allegedly disrupted voter registration and also carted away INEC’s registration machines and other items.

But in a terse statement on his Twitter handle on Friday, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, explained that the INEC officials were assigned to another location and not the church’s premises.

The statement read, “The INEC officials were assigned to Imam Thani Street by House No 9A for today’s exercise. They were, however, found within the church premises.

“Residents raised concerns and informed the police. The DPO Ijeshatedo swung into action and brought the INEC officials to the station.

“Preliminary findings show that a resident of the area who volunteered to transport the officials from their office to the center was responsible for the mix-up, deliberate or not. Further investigation will reveal

“Meanwhile, the officials were immediately released to proceed to the correct centre to continue their assignment.”

