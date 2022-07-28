A federal high court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to the embattling former Accountant General of the Federation

The bail came barely a week after he was ordered to be remanded in Kuje prison over a fraud allegation of N109 billion

Justice Adeyemi Ajayi, who presided over the case, adopted all the terms and conditions of the administrative bail of the EFCC, given to the former AGF and his co-defendants

Maitama, Abuja - An Abuja high court in Maitama granted bail to the former Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, on Thursday, July 28.

The Punch reported that the bail came barely a week after the court remanded the former AGF in prison.

Court remands ex-AGF, 2 others in prison

Last Friday, the court ordered Idris and his co-defendants to be remanded in Kuje correctional facility until their bail applications were heard.

The order was given when the former AGF was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Other defendants were Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman and Gazewa Commodity Market and Exchange Ltd.

EFCC arraigns ex-AGF for N109bn fraud

The defendants were charged with a 14-count charge of stealing and a criminal breach of trust to N109,485,572,691.9.

But Justice Adeyemi Ajayi, on Thursday, adopted all terms and conditions of the administrative bail of the EFCC earlier, given the former AGF and his 2 co-defendants.

“In line with the due process and supremacy of the law, the Defendants are still entitled to bail, irrespective of the enormity of the allegations against them,” Justice Ajayi said.

Source: Legit.ng