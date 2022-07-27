Stakeholders Urge FG To Implement Auditor-General’s Report on National Theatre

The federal government has been asked to implement Auditor-General’s recommendations on the alleged corruption charges against Professor Sunny Ododo led management team

They alleged double standard and power play on the part of the Ministry of Information and Culture in the handling of affairs of the National Theatre

According to them, the ministry was quick to remove the erstwhile Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris but not Ododo

Stakeholders in the National Theatre under the auspices of Concerned Stakeholders of National Theatre have raised concerns over what they termed bureaucratic foot-dragging in the implementation of the Auditor-General's recommendations on the alleged corruption charges against Professor Sunny Ododo led management team.

In a statement made available to Legit,ng, the stakeholders alleged double standard and power play on the part of the Ministry of Information and Culture in the handling of affairs of the National Theatre.

Stakeholders in the National Theatre have raised concerns over AG’s recommendations on the alleged corruption charges against Professor Ododo led management team.

They alleged that the Ministry of Information and Culture was quick to remove the erstwhile Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris from office but was protective of Professor Sunny Ododo despite being indicted in the reports by the Board of the National Theatre and Auditor-General.

A staff of the parastatal who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “In 2008, the former General Manager of National Theatre, Mallam Kabir Yusuf was suspended for not cooperating with the management board but he was reinstated after he was investigated and found not guilty.

But this was not the case with the current General Manager, Professor Sunny Ododo. Despite all the allegations of corruption and misappropriation of the funds of the parastatal, he refused to step aside to be investigated.

The office of the Auditor-General found him guilty of corrupt charges and embezzlement of funds but the Ministry of Information and Culture failed to implement the recommendations. Also the Board of the parastatal, in a separate investigation, indicted Professor Ododo and recommended him for suspension but this was not implemented.

Whereas when the Auditor-General was found wanting in cases of corruption, he was hurriedly removed. Why is the Ministry of Information and Culture feigning ignorance about happenings about the National Theatre?

We are aware that the GM is currently being investigated by the ICPC but the question is; why is he still in office while he is being investigated?

Prof Ododo cannot be a judge in his cause. Like the former GM, Mallam Kabir, Professor Ododo needs to be suspended as well to pave the way for thorough investigation.

We also understand that Professor Ododo withdrew N5 million for the parastatal The stakeholders had written several petitions to the anti-corruption agency by some staff and concerned stakeholders of the parastatal lamenting lack of openness and due process in the running and sales of properties of the parastatal.

Through a letter dated 5th of April, 2022 and signed by the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Kabiru Elelu, the ICPC invited the General Manager of National Theatre, Prof Sunny Ododo, to its Lagos office requesting for some vital documents that would aid their investigation into the alleged corruption charges.

The invites titled ‘Investigation activities/request for documents’ reads in part, “the commission is investigating the alleged violation of the Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Act No. 5 of 2000.”

A group identified as Concerned Stakeholders of National Theatre through another petition titled, “Petition against the general manager of the national theatre, Prof Sunny Ododo, Abiodun Olukayode Abe, Ephesian Nodza and the management over mismanagement of funds from sales of National Arts Theatre property worth N856, 000, 000.00 (Eight hundred and fifty-six million naira only)” called for the suspension and investigation of the embattled General Manager who is a Professor of Performance Aesthetics and Theatre Technology at the University of Maiduguri.

The stakeholders alleged that in spite of the ceaseless call for investigation, Prof Ododo was unrelenting in his funds withdrawal as, they claimed, he withdrew the sum of N5, 000,000.00 from the overhead account of National Theatre in the outgoing week.

According to them, “the General Manager, Prof Sunny Ododo, withdrew the sum of N5, 000, 000.00 which he claimed was spent on the purchase of diesel in the absence of any activity.

“We, the Concerned Stakeholders, therefore recommend the suspension and investigation of the General Manager of National Theatre, Prof Sunny Ododo to pave the way for proper investigation” the stakeholders stated in a petition.

Expressing displeasure over the state of affairs at the national edifice in the petition submitted to the ICPC, the group claimed, “Prof Sunny Ododo did not follow due process in the sales of the assets of the parastatal, approval of funds and award of contracts.

They engaged the service of one Mr. Olaosebikan, a fake auctioneer, who served as an intermediary through which they perpetrate their fraud.

The General manager in connivance with the Technical Director, Mr Abiodun Abe and the Transport Officer, Mr Ephesian Nodza to loot and sell the properties of the National theatre without approval of the Board and the Honourable Minister.

We are using this opportunity to call on the Independent Corrupt Practice Commission to look into this petition and investigate the alleged fraudulent acts.

Specifically, you may wish to invite DG, NCAC, a statutory member of the board who resigned his membership for his dissatisfaction with action of the board on some of these issues.”

FG warns against selling of national heritages

