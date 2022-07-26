Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party has sent a message to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over his health

Osinbajo recently went through a successful surgery on his leg after he sustained an injury while playing squash some times ago

The vice president was discharged from the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos recently after he was attended to by Nigerian surgeons

Twitter - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi on Tuesday, July 26 wished Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo well after the country's number two citizen was discharged from Duchess hospital, Lagos after a successful surgery.

VP Osinbajo was discharged from Duchess Hospital, Lagos recently after a successful surgery. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, prayed for Osinbajo’s quick recovery after his successful thigh surgery while describing him as his 'dear elder brother.'

He tweeted via his verified Twitter page:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“My prayers and thoughts are with my dear elder brother, Professor Osinbajo, as he is discharged from the hospital after his successful surgical operation. I sincerely wish him a quick and full recovery.

“His choice of following through with the medical rehabilitation process in Nigeria is commendable. As Nigerian leaders, we must restore confidence in our healthcare delivery institutions by patronising and investing robustly in them.”

Osinbajo's personal physician gives update as Duchess Hospital discharges VP

Recall that VP Osinbajo was discharged from the Duchess hospital in Lagos after a successful surgical operation on Monday, July 25.

The vice president's personal physician disclosed the information and added that the Nigerian number two man is now recuperating well.

VP Osinbajo had a corrective surgery done at the hospital without any complications on account of a right femur fracture.

First photo of VP Osinbajo in hospital after surgery surfaces

Legit.ng had earlier reported that VP Osinbajo shared his first photo days after he underwent a thigh surgery in a Lagos hospital.

In the photo shared on his social media pages, the vice president who was all smiles is seen holding a walking stick.

The nation's number two man was also surrounded by family and friends, including his wife and personal physician in the photo.

Source: Legit.ng