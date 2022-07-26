A prince and a member of the Mafoluku Idofian descendant royal family has escaped assassination's from the hands of unknown gunmen

In a chat with journaluists, Kamal, a member of the Mafoluku Idofian descendant royal family and one of the leading campaigners for the emergence of the next Oludofian of Idofian from his ruling house recounted that the last incident was the fourth attempt made on his life.

It was also gathered an attempt was also made on another member of the Mafoluku Idofian descendant royal family, Prince Sulaiman Ibrahim Ajibola Oyewole when he narrowly escaped being crushed by a truck along Kwara-Oshogbo Road about a week ago.

The royal stool of Idofian in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state was declared vacant after the demise of the monarch, Alhaji Zubair Oyesoro who died in June 2021 at the age of 94 years.

The monarch reigned for 55 years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that some aggrieved members of the community besieged the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to protest against the imposition of a candidate on the community.

And this, in the last one year, has degenerated into fierce contest among the ruling houses thereby creating tension, fear and chaotic existence among residents in the host community which has forced many residents to flee and seek refuge outside of the state.

Following series of attacks on him and his family by some yet to be identified gunmen, Salami bolted out of Kwara state for a safe haven in Lagos state.

He said:

“The second attack came some months after. It is obvious that nowhere is safe for me anymore. The last time I went home for the Muslim festival in my hometown, in Idofian, Kwara state, I discovered that some people were on my trail and I quickly made a detour to get off their sights.

"On another occasion, two men walked in and demanded to see me. From the look on their faces, it was obvious that they meant no good.

"Since that wasn’t the first time I would be experiencing such invasion, I had known immediately that they were in for no good. So, I escaped to avoid being killed or kidnapped.

"For some months, gunmen have been on my trail for speaking out mind and advocating for equity and justice. I was being trailed for expressing my preference for the candidate of my choice."

"I could recall a day after a protest was led to the Ministry of Information and Culture, I was also assaulted by a commercial bus driver who gave me a red eye without being confrontational at the Oke-ode area of the state. There was no altercation between us. My offence as he alleged was that I was behaving like a superman.

"It was easy to relate his statement to the contest for the stool. When I discovered that I was no longer safe, I made a formal complaint at the police station in my area and thereafter I relocated to Lagos state.

"Days after I relocated to Lagos, I felt relieved for some months because they couldn’t trace my whereabouts neither was there strange calls to my phone lines until recently when I began to see some strange faces lurking around my office and home.

"This was when I knew I was in some kind of serious trouble. I don’t know why they want me dead over the Idofian stool. I had to fetch my wife and children to safety because nowhere seems safe for them anymore.”

Similarly, a candidate for the stool, Prince Sulaiman Ibrahim Ajibola Oyewole, narrowly escaped being crushed by a moving truck.

Oyewole was involved in an auto accident on his way to Oshogbo, Osun state.

According to a member of the Mafoluku ruling family who craved anonymity, two men in a truck attempted to carry out what appears to be an assassination attempt on him along Kwara-Oshogbo road.

