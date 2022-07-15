The children of the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu will be shielded while giving the testimony of how their mother died, the court has ruled

Osinachi's children will be standing as witnesses in the ongoing murder trial of their father Peter at the Federal Capital Territory High Court

The court in its ruling said the children are minors and their interests will be protected at all costs through the trial process

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Wuse Zone 2 Abuja on Friday, July 15, barred journalists from covering the ongoing trial of Peter Nwachukwu, the husband to the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

The court's decision followed the appearance of Osinachi's children as witnesses in the trial of their father.

The court has ordered the shielding of late gospel singer Osinachi's children during their testimony on how their mother died.

Source: Facebook

This was as the prosecuting counsel on the matter, Aderonke Imana in an application prayed not to allow persons who are not parties on the matter into the court when the witnesses would give their testimonies.

Imana's application dated June 22, was filed during the court hearing in the alleged culpable murder case against Peter Nwachukwu.

The oral applications made by the prosecuting counsel include the first one which was brought pursuant to the provision of sections 156 and 158 of the Child Rights Act.

Imana's application second application was premised on section 160 of the Child Rights Act and section 209 of the Evidence Act.

The application prayed the court to allow the other two witnesses, who are the deceased children, being minors to give unsworn evidence as Pw3 and Pw4.

The final and third one applied for was pursuant to sections 1, 2 (1) and 157 of the Child Rights Act urged the court to allow the witnesses to be brought to the court blindfolded and for their faces to be shielded.

Having granted the three prayers by the prosecution, the Judge over the matter, Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme reiterated that the defendant’s counsel I.A Aliyu did not object to the applications.

Nwosu-Iheme in her ruling held that the applications were in the best interest of the children -who are minors - and that their protection is paramount.

She also ruled that the children's best interest must be considered during the proceeding, for the children to be shielded while giving their testimonies.

