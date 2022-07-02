An employee of a frozen foods company in Chile who was paid about 330 times his salary has disappeared without a trace

The man who was not named had hoped to received about N270,600 as salary for the month of May when he was alerted to the huge sum

He promised to go to the bank and return the money but instead resigned from the company through his lawyers

An office staffer who became an overnight millionaire when his company erroneously paid him 330 times his salary has vanished after he promised to refund the money.

Daily Mail reports that the unnamed worker at a frozen foods company, Cial mistakenly received 165 million pesos, the equivalent of N91.2 million on May 30, 2022.

Man disappears after he received more than his salary Credit: Rob Lewine

Source: Getty Images

He had hoped his pay package to be around N273,600, around N500,000 pesos.

Company sues fraudulent staff

After he told his line manager what happened, he was advised to go to the bank the next day and return the money in cash, face-to-face, lawyers to the company said.

But the company stated that he neither returned the money nor showed up at work.

The firm is now suing the former employee to reclaim the money.

The Human Resources staff texted his boss and claimed he overslept and that he would go to the bank later.

Staff resigns via his lawyers

The company did not hear any word from him until June 2, 2022, when he submitted his resignation letter through a lawyer.

The company’s legal department said the worker was clarified and informed that his pay did not match the payment he received, a newspaper in Chile said.

Cial said the staff’s disappearance is equivalent to misappropriation.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Cial owns household name brands La Preferida, San Jorge and Winter.

It specialises in cold cuts and describes itself as a 'leader in the wholesale market'.

