Following the attack at Kuje prison in Abuja on Tuesday night, July 5, Nigerians have received a shocking news

The development has however led to the removal of the country from countries accessing Turkish e-Visa

Meanwhile, the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries have advised their citizen in Nigeria to avoid traveling to red zone areas (states)

The Republic of Turkey has barred Nigerian visa applicants from accessing the e-visa provisions but advised them to apply via any Turkish Consulate.

According to a report by Leadership on Thursday, July 7, prospective applicants experienced the sudden change without prior notice or communication from the Turkish Mission in Nigeria.

Nigerians have been barred from accessing Turkish e-visa. Photo credit: Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathered that the decision was taken following the incessant terrorist attacks in Nigeria and the high-security alert that followed the attacks on the Kuje Custodial Center in Abuja on Tuesday, July 5.

An applicant affected by the development, in a chat with the newspaper, said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Just putting this out there. Someone out there with a Schengen /UK/US visa might be booking a ticket to Turkey right now thinking they will apply for a visa electronically. DONOT.

"Turkey decided to delist Nigerians from the e-visa list yesterday evening. With no prior warning/ communication. They clearly don’t rate us. Anyway all Nigerians have to apply via the consulate wherever they are.”

Other countries warned nationals

Some members of the diplomatic community such as the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada have warned their citizens against travelling to many parts of Nigeria even in some parts of Abuja, the nation’s capital over security threats.

Kuje Prison attack: Big trouble as defence minister says all Boko Haram inmates have escaped

Boko Haram suspects detained in Kuje Prison in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have all escaped, according to Bashir Magashi, minister of defence.

The minister who blamed the attack on insurgents made this disturbing revelation on Wednesday, July 6, during a media briefing at the Abuja facility.

Magashi said:

“What actually happened, they came in their numbers and released some of the inmates. We are now trying to set the kind of inmates they released.

Kuje Attack: 10 other times prison breaks happened in Nigeria

In recent years, prison breaks have always occurred and become a regular event in Nigeria.

Someone can just wake up and hear of such a story that gunmen have attacked a prison facility in his or her home state.

Such attacks usually result to fear for many Nigerians as they are not sure authorities can rearrest or capture all the prisoners that managed to escape back into the cell.

Source: Legit.ng