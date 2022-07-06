Mohammed Barkindo was the secretary-general of the OPEC from 2016 until his death on Tuesday, July 5

Barkindo was a graduate of political science from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU Zaria) before going for his master's and diploma in petroleum economics outside Nigeria

The OPEC boss' death was announced by the group managing director of the NNPP, Mele Kyari, in the early hour of Wednesday, July 6

Mohammed Barkindo, the secretary-general of the organisation of petroleum exporting countries (OPEC), has passed away.

The Nation reported that Barkindo's death was announced early Wednesday, July 6, by the group managing director (GMD) of the Nigeria national petroleum company (NNPC) limited, Mele Kyari.

Mohammed Barkindo speaks on climate change before his death Photo Credit: @Bloomberg

Below are 8 things you need to know about the late oil mogul

His full name is Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, and he was born on April 20, 1959. In 1981, Barkindo obtained his bachelor's degree in political science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He earned a post-graduate diploma in petroleum economics from Oxford University in 1988 before he bagged a master of business administration degree from Washinton University in 1991 The Federal University of Technology awarded him an honorary doctorate. He became OPEC secretary-general on August 1, 2016, until his death. In 2006, he served as acting secretary-general and represented Nigeria on the Economic Commission Board of OPEC from 1993 to 2008. He led the NNPC from 2009 to 2010 and headed Nigeria's technical delegation to the UN climate negotiation in 1991. Before his death on Tuesday, July 5, he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

Legit.ng earlier reported that OPEC's secretary-general, Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo, died at 63, leaving the oil cartel in "shock" on Wednesday at a tumultuous time for the markets.

Barkindo had headed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries since 2016 and was scheduled to be replaced by Kuwait's Haitham Al-Ghais next month.

Under his stewardship, the cartel forged ties with Russia and nine other oil-producing countries to form a more comprehensive group known as OPEC+ to stabilise oil markets better.

