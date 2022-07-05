The Catholic community in Kaduna state has confirmed the release of its priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas

The Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, confirmed this development through a statement and appreciated everyone who prayed for the safe release of the priest

Meanwhile, Silas was in the early hours of Monday kidnapped from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church in Zambina by gunmen and was whisked away to an unknown destination

On Tuesday, July 5, the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Kaduna state, confirmed the release of Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas, barely 24 hours after he was abducted by some armed men, Daily Nigerian reports.

Silas was kidnapped from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church in Zambina, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna state in the early hours of Monday, July 4.

Kaduna state has become the hotbed of kidnap in recent times. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo confirmed Silas's release

The Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, confirmed his release through a statement on Tuesday, and thanked everyone who offered prayers for the priest, Channels TV added.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to him, the victim was released at about 9 pm on Monday night less than 24 hours after his abduction.

The statement reads:

“With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our brother, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas.

“He was abducted by armed persons from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in Kauru Local Government Area, in the early hours of Monday, July 4th 2022.”

It is, however, unclear if any money was paid to secure the priest’s freedom.

Days after community leader decried paying N400m tax, terrorists kidnap Catholic priest in Kaduna

Barely three days after a community leader in the Birnin Gwari area council decried the payment of N400 million tax to terrorists, a Catholic priest has been abducted.

It was reported that Reverend Father Emmanuel Silas of the St. Charles Catholic Church in Zambina, the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna state was abducted by some yet-be-identified terrorists.

Confirming the incident, the chancellor of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo said the terrorists stormed the area in the early hours of Monday, July 4.

Insecurity: Report shows Nigerian companies now take kidnapping insurance covers for their top executives

In another similar development, companies operating in Nigeria are now putting in place Kidnapping insurance cover for the top executives according to a report by BusinessDay.

The report said most of the companies making such arrangements are multinationals, this is in response to cases of expatriates kidnapping.

They believe the insurance cover will help cater for the payment of ransom demanded by kidnappers which runs into millions of naira.

Source: Legit.ng