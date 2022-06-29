The national population commission (NPC) has announced the trial of the 2023 population and housing census in Ondo state

The national population commission (NPC) has announced that it will begin a trial of the 2023 population and housing census in Ondo state.

P.M News reported that the federal commissioner representing the state, Diran Iyantan, disclosed this on Wednesday, June 29, during the state-level training workshop at Akure, the state capital.

NPC Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra, launched the 2023 population and housing census call center Photo Credit: National Population Commission

Source: Facebook

The commissioner maintained that the exercise would hold in five areas of each of the nine local government areas in the state.

According to Iyantan, the areas in which the exercise will hold are Akoko north west, Akoko south east, Ose, Idanre and Akure south, Ondo East, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Odigbo and Ese Odo.

He revealed that the exercise was to prepare for the significant census that would be carried out in the country.

Iyantan stated that trained enumerators from Abuja are already in the state training others to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

He revealed that the commission would deploy digital applications to cover the grey areas identified in the previous exercise while stating that the actual trial exercise will start on July 20 and end on July 24.

