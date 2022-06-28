Full List: Nigeria’s 22 Chief Justices Since Pre-colonial, Post-colonial Era
Following the swearing-in of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola of the Supreme Court as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria has over the years had 21 justices who previously held the position.
Justice Ariwoola becomes the 22nd Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) since the beginning of the colonial era as well as the 17th since the post-colonial era.
However, Legit.ng in this short piece will be reeling out all the 22 Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) since 1914.
Pre-colonial era
1. Sir Edwin Speed, 1914–1918
2. Sir Ralph Combe, 1918–1929
3. Donald Kingdon, 1929–1946
4. Sir John Verity, 1946–1954
5. Sir Stafford Sutton, 1955–1958
Post-colonial era/military era
6. Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, 1958–1972
7. Taslim Olawale Elias, 1972–1975
8. Sir Darnley Arthur Alexander, 1975–1979
9. Atanda Fatai Williams, 1979–1983
10. George Sodeinde Sowemimo, 1983–1985
11. Ayo Gabriel Irikefe, 1985–1987
12. Mohammed Bello, 1987–1995
Post-military/democratic era
13. Muhammad Lawal Uwais, 1995–2006
14. Salihu Moddibo Alfa Belgore, 2006–2007
15. Idris Legbo Kutigi, 2007–2009
16. Aloysius Iyorgyer Katsina-Alu, 2009–2011
17. Dahiru Musdapher, 2011–2012
18. Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, 2012–2014
19. Mahmud Mohammed, 2014–2016
20. Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, 2017–2019
21. Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, 2019–2022
22. Olukayode Ariwoola, 2022-
