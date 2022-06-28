Following the swearing-in of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola of the Supreme Court as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria has over the years had 21 justices who previously held the position.

Justice Ariwoola becomes the 22nd Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) since the beginning of the colonial era as well as the 17th since the post-colonial era.

However, Legit.ng in this short piece will be reeling out all the 22 Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) since 1914.

Pre-colonial era

1. Sir Edwin Speed, 1914–1918

2. Sir Ralph Combe, 1918–1929

3. Donald Kingdon, 1929–1946

4. Sir John Verity, 1946–1954

5. Sir Stafford Sutton, 1955–1958

Post-colonial era/military era

6. Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, 1958–1972

7. Taslim Olawale Elias, 1972–1975

8. Sir Darnley Arthur Alexander, 1975–1979

9. Atanda Fatai Williams, 1979–1983

10. George Sodeinde Sowemimo, 1983–1985

11. Ayo Gabriel Irikefe, 1985–1987

12. Mohammed Bello, 1987–1995

Post-military/democratic era

13. Muhammad Lawal Uwais, 1995–2006

14. Salihu Moddibo Alfa Belgore, 2006–2007

15. Idris Legbo Kutigi, 2007–2009

16. Aloysius Iyorgyer Katsina-Alu, 2009–2011

17. Dahiru Musdapher, 2011–2012

18. Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, 2012–2014

19. Mahmud Mohammed, 2014–2016

20. Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, 2017–2019

21. Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, 2019–2022

22. Olukayode Ariwoola, 2022-

