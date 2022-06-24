Lagos has emerged as the second-worst city to live in the world, according to an annual report from The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU) published Thursday, June 23.

The city was only ahead of Damascus, the capital of war-torn Syria which is ranked the least liveable city in the world.

Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) ranks Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital city, as the world’s second least liveable city.

Source: Getty Images

Bottom 10: Worst cities to live in

Tehran (Iran) Douala (Cameroon) Harare (Zimbabwe) Dhaka (Bangladesh) Port Moresby (PNG) Karachi (Pakistan) Algiers (Algeria) Tripoli (Libya) Lagos (Nigeria) Damascus (Syria)

Vienna is the world’s most liveable city

Meanwhile, the Austrian capital Vienna made a comeback as the world’s most liveable city.

Vienna snatched the top spot from Auckland, which tumbled down to 34th place due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, according to the report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Europe boasted six out of the top ten cities. The Austrian capital was followed by the Danish capital Copenhagen and Switzerland’s Zurich. Fellow Swiss city Geneva came sixth, Germany’s Frankfurt seventh, and the Netherlands’ Amsterdam ninth.

Calgary came in joint third position, followed by Vancouver in fifth place and Toronto in eighth. Japan’s Osaka and Australia’s Melbourne shared the tenth place.

France’s capital Paris came 19th, 23 places up from last year. The Belgian capital Brussels was 24th, just behind Canada’s Montreal.

The United Kingdom’s capital London was the world’s 33rd most liveable city, while Spain’s Barcelona and Madrid came 35th and 43rd respectively.

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv was not included this year after Russia invaded the country in late February, while Russian cities Moscow and St Petersburg fell in the rankings over “censorship” and the impact of Western sanctions.

Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta top investment destination

In another report, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has revealed that promises from local and international investors for Nigeria grew by 39 per cent in 2021.

According to its 2021 investment announcement report, the body said that the Nigerian economy attracted N9.6 trillion in comparison to the N6.9 trillion it recorded in 2020.

Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Adamawa were top investment choices as they saw a surge in investment value terms, attracting N3.3 trillion, N1.4 trillion, N1.2 trillion and N830 billion.

Source: Legit.ng