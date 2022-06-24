A Nigerian lawyer named Malcolm Omoirhobo caused a stir at the Supreme Court when he attended proceedings, dressed like a native doctor

Omirhobo arrived at the apex courtroom dressed in a red kilt, a bunch of cowrie shells around his neck, two long feathers to his wig, and white chalk drawing to his right eye

The lawyer later explained that he decided to dress in such a manner to show gratitude to the Supreme Court over its recent ruling on the use of hijab

FCT, Abuja - There was a mild drama at the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 23, when a human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omoirhobo, showed up in a special mode of dressing.

Photos circulated on social media showed Omoirhobo dressed in a lawyer’s robe mixed with other materials that made him look like an African native doctor.

Frontline human rights activist, Malcom Omirhobo, attended proceedings at the Supreme Court, dressed as a native doctor. Photo credit: @BNNng

Source: Twitter

The lawyer also had a gourd with cowries around his neck and a feather on his wig.

Why I wore the special attire - Omoirhobo

Speaking on the development, Omoirhobo said wore the attire to show gratitude to the Supreme Court which had, on Friday, June 17, granted the use of hijab by female Muslim students in government-owned schools in Lagos, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He added that he was not against the judgement rather he was happy with the decision because it strengthened and enriched the rights of all Nigerians as stipulated in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, according to Daily Trust.

Addressing journalists, Omoirhobo said:

“I am very grateful to the Supreme Court. Just last week Friday, they made a very resounding decision that promotes Section 38 of the constitution. That is our right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

“That we are free to express our way of worship in our schools and in our courts. That decision was reached on Friday and that has encouraged me.

“Because I am a traditionalist and this is the way I worship. Based on the decision of the Supreme Court, this is how I will be dressing henceforth in court because I am a strong adherent to ‘Olokun’, the god of rivers.”

Supreme Court gives final verdict on use of hijab in secondary schools

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court of Nigeria ruled in favour of the use of Hijab by Secondary School Students in Lagos state and by extension all states in the country.

Ahmad Adetola-Kazeem, one of the Hijab case, Re: SC/910/16- Lagos State Govt. and Ors V. Asiyat AbdulKareem, gave the update in a Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, June 17.

"Supreme Court of Nigeria rules in favour of Hijab for Secondary School Students in Lagos State and by extension all states of the country," he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng