The notorious international terrorist organisation, ISIS, has released a list of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders that were gunned down by Nigerian soldiers.

Nigerian troops in collaboration with Multinational Joint Task Force operatives had outclassed the terrorists in an encounter that happened some weeks ago, according to Daily Trust.

ISIS released a list of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders neutralised by soldiers. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the troops had launched a major onslaught against ISWAP fighters in the Lake Chad and fringes of Sambisa forest.

Soldiers had stormed the camp of the terrorists, which harboured more than 3,000 fighters of the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram. The fighters had joined ISWAP after the terrorist sect killed Shekau in 2021.

It was learned that the troops and the terrorists were locked in a gun battle that lasted for more than three hours. Two terrorist commanders were reportedly arrested by the troops.

“Two terrorists were captured alive. During their testimonies, they confessed that the camp was led by top commanders led by one Abu Ikilima. Three Khayds (governors), three Munzul (commanding officers), 1 Nakib (commander) of the Boko Haram as well as several other fighters were neutralised,” Daily Trust quoted a source as saying.

In a video released by ISIS, the names of the murdered ISWAP commanders were released.

They are:

Abu Musab al-Yobawi Abu Nu’man al-Amni Abu Abdullah al-Barnawi Abu ‘Ammara al-Barnawi Abu Anas al-I’alami Abdul Malik al-Barnawi Abu Sufyan al-I’alami Shaykh Abu Bakr al-Da’wi Abu Usama Goneri Abu Sa’d al-Ansari Abu Jabbar al-Barnawi Abu Anas al-Barnawi Abu Abdul Rahman al-Katsanawi Abu Maryam al-Gaidami Abu Salman al-Ansari Baka Goneiri Abu Mustafa al-‘Askari Farooq al-Barnawi Abu Ahmad al-I’alami Al-Qassim Al-Barnawi Mustafa al-Barnawi Abbas al-Ansari Musa al-Ansari

Nigerian Army discovers abducted Chibok schoolgirl in Borno

Meanwhile, Soldiers of the Nigerian Army working in the 26 Task Force Brigade in Borno on Tuesday, June 14, intercepted Mary Ngoshe and her son.

The woman was found around the Ngoshe area of the state while the troops were on patrol.

According to the Nigerian Army, Ngoshe is believed to be one of the abducted girls from GGSS Chibok in 2014. The force, however, said further exploitation is ongoing.

Source: Legit.ng