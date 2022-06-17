Full List of ISWAP Commanders Gunned Down by Nigerian Soldiers
The notorious international terrorist organisation, ISIS, has released a list of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders that were gunned down by Nigerian soldiers.
Nigerian troops in collaboration with Multinational Joint Task Force operatives had outclassed the terrorists in an encounter that happened some weeks ago, according to Daily Trust.
Legit.ng gathered that the troops had launched a major onslaught against ISWAP fighters in the Lake Chad and fringes of Sambisa forest.
Soldiers had stormed the camp of the terrorists, which harboured more than 3,000 fighters of the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram. The fighters had joined ISWAP after the terrorist sect killed Shekau in 2021.
It was learned that the troops and the terrorists were locked in a gun battle that lasted for more than three hours. Two terrorist commanders were reportedly arrested by the troops.
“Two terrorists were captured alive. During their testimonies, they confessed that the camp was led by top commanders led by one Abu Ikilima. Three Khayds (governors), three Munzul (commanding officers), 1 Nakib (commander) of the Boko Haram as well as several other fighters were neutralised,” Daily Trust quoted a source as saying.
In a video released by ISIS, the names of the murdered ISWAP commanders were released.
They are:
- Abu Musab al-Yobawi
- Abu Nu’man al-Amni
- Abu Abdullah al-Barnawi
- Abu ‘Ammara al-Barnawi
- Abu Anas al-I’alami
- Abdul Malik al-Barnawi
- Abu Sufyan al-I’alami
- Shaykh Abu Bakr al-Da’wi
- Abu Usama Goneri
- Abu Sa’d al-Ansari
- Abu Jabbar al-Barnawi
- Abu Anas al-Barnawi
- Abu Abdul Rahman al-Katsanawi
- Abu Maryam al-Gaidami
- Abu Salman al-Ansari
- Baka Goneiri
- Abu Mustafa al-‘Askari
- Farooq al-Barnawi
- Abu Ahmad al-I’alami
- Al-Qassim Al-Barnawi
- Mustafa al-Barnawi
- Abbas al-Ansari
- Musa al-Ansari
Nigerian Army discovers abducted Chibok schoolgirl in Borno
Meanwhile, Soldiers of the Nigerian Army working in the 26 Task Force Brigade in Borno on Tuesday, June 14, intercepted Mary Ngoshe and her son.
The woman was found around the Ngoshe area of the state while the troops were on patrol.
According to the Nigerian Army, Ngoshe is believed to be one of the abducted girls from GGSS Chibok in 2014. The force, however, said further exploitation is ongoing.
