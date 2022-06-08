Governor Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday shunned the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu

This incident occurred while the Kogi state governor was greeting dignataries at the presidential primaries at the Eagle Square in Abuja

Bello is reportedly angry following Adamu's announcement of Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate of the party

Bello, who came to honour and greet APC leaders deliberately refused to shake hand with Adamu.

Source: Twitter

The APC Presidential aspirant shook hand with former APC Chairmen, John Odigie-Oyegun, Chief Bisi Akande and Adams Oshiomhole and by-passed Adamu to greet Aisha Buhari and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The decision of Bello may be connected to the issue of consensus candidate announced by the National Chairman on Monday while meeting with National Working Committee of the party.

The chairman had told the NWC members that Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, is the consensus candidate of the party.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state walked out angrily after a meeting of All Progressives Congress (APC) governors in Abuja on Monday, June 6.

A video shared by the Leadership newspaper on its Facebook page showed the governor talking angrily as he exited the venue of the meeting alongside his colleagues.

Consensus: Yahaya Bello angrily storms out of APC governors meeting

Nasarawa state governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule tried to pacify his Kogi state colleague, but Bello was not having it.

APC primary: Kogi Deputy Governor canvasses support for Yahaya Bello

Earlier, Chief Edward Onoja, the deputy governor of Kogi state, has appealed to delegates of the APC to vote for his boss, Governor Bello at the forthcoming presidential primary of the party.

Onoja made the appeal in an open letter addressed to the delegates on Monday, June 6, and seen by Legit.ng.

He stated that Bello is a courageous leader and an all-inclusive boss irrespective of class, who is physically and mentally fit for the office of the president.

Convention: Don’t be like PDP, Group tells APC ahead of presidential primary

Meanwhile, Legacy Transformation Initiative a policy formulation, and analysis hub has lamented the inducement of delegates by Nigerian politicians as seen in the just concluded primary election held by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The non-partisan group called on the ruling APC not to toe the path of the PDP ahead of its convention.

It said it will be a stain on the reputation of the party if its delegates are induced monetarily as it was in the case of the opposition party.

Source: Legit.ng