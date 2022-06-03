Kaduna state begins drone deliveries to health facilities

Advanced drone facilities have been acquired by Kaduna government for the benefit of the people of the state

The drones, according to the state government will be used to deliver medical supplies to about 500 health facilities

Specifically, it will be used in delivering more than 200 different medical products, including medicines and routine vaccines

The Kaduna government has commenced drone deliveries to all health facilities in the state. The state has partnered with Zipline, the global leader in instant logistics to deliver medical supplies to approximately 500 health facilities in Kaduna.

Speaking at the launch, Governor Nasir El-Rufai in a statement made available to Legit.ng said:

“Zipline has a proven track record of health system transformation.

“Today, we’re making our first flights to pave the way toward bringing this proven service to Kaduna state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Kaduna government has commenced drone deliveries to all health facilities in the state. Photo: Haruna Haruna

Source: UGC

"We are proud to be the very first state in Nigeria to adopt this innovative supply chain to support our efforts in healthcare delivery.

"Zipline’s system is a powerful next step in Kaduna state’s ongoing efforts to create a smarter, stronger health system that better serves everyone in our state.”

Zipline will operate three distribution centers across the state, covering an area of 46,000 square kilometers and delivering to approximately 500 health facilities serving millions of people.

It will begin by delivering more than 200 different medical products, including medicines and routine vaccines, with plans to expand to more soon.

The organisation will also bring its proven COVID-19 vaccine distribution model to Nigeria.

On her part, Kaduna state commissioner for health, Amina Mohammed Baloni said:

“Investment in the supply chain makes health systems more efficient, effective and equitable.

“Today’s flights are an important step toward ensuring people across Kaduna state have access to the care they need, precisely when and where they need it to drive better health outcomes and foster healthier communities.”

Regular commercial operations in Kaduna state are expected to begin later this month, and the company has also signed agreements with a number of other states that it plans to launch later this year.

Daniel Marfo, Senior Vice President of Africa at Zipline said:

“Today’s flights mark one more step toward unlocking these benefits for millions more people, and bringing us one step closer to effective, agile systems that better serve all people.”

Fresh crisis hits Kaduna APC as Buhari’s in-law rejects delegates list

Meanwhile, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress( APC) in Kaduna state and in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Mahmood Sani Sha’aban, has faulted the process that produced 2,619 APC delegates in the state and called on the National Secretariat of the party to intervene.

Recall that the Appeal Committee for the Ad hoc Delegates’ Congresses of the party in Kaduna state had upheld the congress last weekend.

Mrs Tinuke Gbadejo-Ogunrinde, chairperson of the Appeal Committee told newsmen that a total of 1,275 delegates were elected for the local and state levels each while 69 national delegates were unanimously elected, bringing the number to a total of 2,619 delegates

Source: Legit.ng