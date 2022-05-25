Governor Soludo, on Wednesday, addressed the people of Anambra state and declared curfew in seven local government areas of the state.

According to Soludo, curfew will commence on Friday, May 26, 2022, in areas such as Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Orumba North and Orumba South LG areas

The Anambra state governor further appealed to residents in the affected areas to corporate with the directives

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has declared a curfew in seven Local Government Areas of the state to checkmate the excesses of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Daily Trust reports.

The affected areas are Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Orumba North and Orumba South.

The governor made the declaration in a statewide broadcast on Wednesday, May 25.

Governor Soludo declares curfew in 7 local government areas in Anambra state. Photo credit: Soludo TV

Source: Facebook

The curfew

He said the curfew, which takes effect from Friday, May 26, will be in force until normalcy returns to the affected areas, Vanguard also reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Soludo said:

“With effect from tomorrow, Friday, 26th May, 2022, a 6pm to 6am curfew is hereby placed on motorcycles (okada), tricycles (keke), and shuttle buses in Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Orumba North and Orumba South Local Governments until further notice.”

“Also, motorcycles, keke and shuttle buses are banned from operating in these local governments on Mondays until the Sit-at-Home completely stop."

Soludo in grief: After beheading lawmaker, gunmen kidnap another Anambra politician, shoot only son

Daredevil gunmen seem to have picked Anambra state as their target to unleash mayhem, pain and sorrow.

A gang of evil and armed fellows on Saturday, May 21, abducted Uzozie Chukwujekwu, a special adviser to a former chairman of Nnewi South local government area of the state, Premium Times reports.

According to the newspaper, when the abductors invaded Chukwujekwu's residence in Umudiji Umuohama village in Ukpor community, they shot his only son in the stomach for hesitating and refusing to open the gate to them.

Report exposes the man behind unknown gunmen in southeast

In a related development, a media report revealed that the unknown gunmen terrorising the southeast region are known as the Fallen Angels or Auto Pilot group.

According to the report, the group is made up of dissidents in the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The report stated:

“In closed circles, they call them ‘the Fallen Angels’ and in more common parlance, they are known as ‘the Auto-Pilot group’.

Source: Legit.ng