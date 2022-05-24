The bandits who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound AK9 train on March, 28, have alerted that they would kill the abducted passengers in their custody

The unknown gunmen in their latest move disclosed that if the Federal Government fails to meet their demands within seven days, they would starve and kill the victims in seven days

Meanwhile, parts of the demands were the unconditional release of their detained children held in an orphanage home in Adamawa state under the strict supervision of the Nigerian Army as well as the release of their detained comrade

The Punch reports that the bandits also disclosed that the suspended train service by the Nigerian Railway Corporation slated for Monday, May 23, on the Abuja-Kaduna route, was a result of their threat to the government.

Bandits communicated with a media consultant

These were contained in the latest edition of the Kaduna-based newspaper, whose publisher, Malam Tukur Mamu, is a media consultant to a controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

The media aide said the bandits contacted him through one of their leaders simply identified as Abu Barra with a firm instructions to convey the message to the victims’ families as well as the Federal Government.

Bandits demand

According to the bandits, the federal government are not sincere with the negotiation, warning that unless their detained children, forcefully taken away by security operatives from their wives in Nasarawa state and detained in Adamawa state, are released, none of the kidnapped passengers will come out alive.

In the telephone conversation between the bandits and the publisher of the newspaper, the bandits noted that FG had contacted them on how to secure the release of the abducted passengers but there seems to be insincerity on the part of the government putting the lives of the passengers at risk.

They continued that the federal government suspended the resumption of the train service because of their threats.

The leader of the terror group:

“We choose you (Tukur Mamu) to convey this important message to the government, the families of the victims and Nigerians in general because we believe you won’t alter our message and we have seen you severally with Sheikh Gumi in the forest, therefore, we recognized the fearlessness in you."

Barra noted that the abduction of the train passengers was a retaliation for the arrest and detention of their children by security operatives.

