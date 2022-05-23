President Muhammadu Buhari has met with family members of the victims of the last Kano explosion. The president, who is in Kano for the Nigerian AirForce Week event, met with the family members of the nine deceased persons at the palace of the Emir of Kano.

Buhari commiserated with the families, the Emir and the government of Kano state on the unfortunate incident, which the police have said was caused by a gas/chemical explosion.

Speaking earlier, the governor of Kano said the government has given N9million as compensation to the family of the deceased persons while N2million was given to 10 persons seriously injured and N1million was given to those with minor injuries.

The governor also said a business centre, African Centre, affected by the explosion was given N2million while Winners Academy, which students suffered injuries from the explosion and the its glasses shattered got N1million.

On his part, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, thanked the president for his gesture, saying the people of Kano are not surprised by the president’s visit because he (Buhari) has always identified with the masses.

He prayed that credible leaders will emerge for Nigeria during the forthcoming General Election.

Daily Trust reports that an explosion last week rocked the Sabongari area of Kano state leading to the death of nine persons with as many more injured.

Two days after the explosion, the police said it recovered a vehicle laden with Improvised Explosives Device (IED) materials, guns and ammunitions.

There has been disagreement between residents of the area and the police as to what led to the explosion with residents saying it was a bomb attack while the police said all evidence pointed to gas/chemical explosion.

Source: Legit.ng