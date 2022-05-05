The secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on Wednesday, May 5, paid a visit to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno.

Guterres noted during his visit to the northeast state that it is no more what he used to hear during the terrible reign of terrorists.

The UN boss said Borno state has hope and a future (Photo: The Governor of Borno State)

According to the UN chief, the Borno of today is one of hope and a future.

His assessment of the state in terms of security is contained in a Facebook post shared by Joe Igbokwe.

Guterres also applauded Governor Zulum’s approach in the fight against terrorism throughout the state.

“I have discovered that here in Borno, thanks to the governor, you have understood and put in place the right approach to fight terrorism; of course, when we fight terrorists, we need to shoot at them; we need to have armies, but that would not solve the problem if we did not address the root cause. What I have seen here in Borno was a governor determined to address those root causes.”

The meeting between Zulum and the UN chief was shared by the Borno state government's Facebook page.

