Members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations would heave a sigh of relief as the church would finally reopen for physical service

This is as the wife of the late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, would begin open services after first anniversary of the late cleric

Meanwhile, this development would bring about huge relief for traders in the area, as the chruch activities would revive their businesses

Ikotun residents and members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) are excited with the news that the wife of late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, Evelyn is set to begin open services after the first anniversary of the late cleric.

Since the death of the founder of SCOAN on June 5, last year, Evelyn has been grieving the death of her husband, while the church premises have remained a ghost town as the gate of the church has been closed and guarded by security men.

However, an insider of the church in a chat with The Guardian disclosed, the church is set to begin open services to thousands of national and international visitors to witness first-hand proof of miracles from Jesus Christ.

Pastor Evelyn is set for physical service of the Synagogue Church after mourning her late husband, Prophet TB Joshua. Photo credit: TB Joshua Ministries

Source: Facebook

The source said:

“ Pastor Evelyn is waiting for our late Papa’s one year anniversary in June to begin service. She is all set and that is what we are waiting for now.”

The source added that the church is still very strong and Evelyn has already continued the legacy of her late husband in performing healings and miracles.

Recently, Pastor Evelyn visited Ghana for a programme and miracles and deliverances took place. It was not even a crusade; it was a visit to a programme. So you can see.”

Every year, SCOAN hosts thousands of national and international visitors. People travel from around the world to witness and receive the mighty work that God is doing in the life of the late Prophet T.B. Joshua. According to a report, 80per cent of foreigners who visit Nigeria are visitors of SCOAN.

