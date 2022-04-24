With few days left to the end of the Ramadan fasting, the act of giving to the less privileged has begun to be exhibited

According to the Islamic calendar, Ramadan has been regarded as the ninth month where Muslims across the globe observe fasting and prayers

This year's Ramadan fasting started on Friday, April 1, and will end on Sunday, May 1 with celebration and giving expected to follow afterward

FCT, Abuja - In the spirit of this year's Ramadan, a non-governmental organization, Al-IMRAN Foundation distributed food items to over 150 internally displaced persons (IDP) in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that children, youths, and women were beneficiaries of these food items at the Kunchingoro IDP camp in Abuja.

Justice Muktar Muhammed alongside Yusuf Yusuf presenting food items to beneficiaries at the Kuchingoro IDP Camp in Abuja. Photo Credit: (@al_yusuff)

Source: Instagram

According to the organizers of the initiative, the distribution of the food items was in the spirit of Ramadan that reflects love and giving to people regardless of their background, social status, religious status, or race.

The organizers said the initiative has been on for over five years and this year's initiative is tagged "Project 2022 Ramadan FoodBank".

Speaking at the distribution of the food items, the chairman board of trustees (BoT) Al-IMRAN foundation, Justice Justice Muktar Muhammad Dodo said the initiative is for humanitarian and charity purposes.

He further stated that there is a need for everyone to love one another and fear God and also serve him diligently and wholeheartedly.

Ramadan: We must be a reflection of the holy prophet - Yusuf

The founder of Al-IMRAN Foundation, Yusuf Yusuf while giving his remark stated that the teachings of the holy prophet Mohammed must reflect in people’s life.

He said there is a need to give attention to humanity and play down religious bias and differences.

Meanwhile, the project manager of the organization, Amana Oluwatobi in her Ramadan message charged Muslims and people of other religious faith to show love to one another and also to be selfless and humane.

Similarly, Carmen Papping, a volunteer Dutch woman who hails from Holland lauded the initiative and described it as a good way of giving back to society. She however called on all Muslim faithful to continue to show love to one another.

Gladdened by the gesture of the NGO, some of the orphans thanked the organizers for the food item.

Ayaga Ayuba who was a beneficiary said the donation was a nice gesture that the community appreciates deeply.

Ramadan: In Jigawa, orphans, residents, others receive 2,700 bags of rice

Similarly, orphans, women and residents of some local governments in Jigawa state were giving several bags of rice for the Ramadan season.

The Mallam Inuwa Foundation, distributed 27, 000 bags of rice across all the local governments in the state.

It was gathered that the NGO commenced the distribution of the food item on Tuesday, April 5, and ended on Friday, April 8.

