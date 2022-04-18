Nigeria’s youngest permanent secretary, Ibrahim Kana, has resumed office as the 31st permanent secretary in the ministry of defence.

While receiving the perm secretary, the minister of defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retired) described Kana as an aptly qualified technocrat.

Magashi said that Kana has the bubbling energy and intelligence needed to deliver on the mandate given to him.

Dr Kana was received by the minister of defence as the youngest permanent secretary. Photo: Dr Kana

Source: UGC

He stressed that the synergy between the office of the minister and the permanent secretary would be results-oriented.

In his acceptance speech, Kana pledged total commitment to the mandate of the ministry and vowed to submit himself in loyalty and dedication to the minister.

The new permanent secretary also described Magashi as an elder statesman with a sincere commitment to the Nigerian project.

His words:

"I shall submit myself to the Honourable Minister under who lies all the powers in this ministry.

"I will ensure discipline reigns supreme in the ministry and all civil servants wake up to their responsibilities of delivering government policies."

Kana further stated that the huge investment of the government in the ministry must reflect an improved security situation in the country.

Reiterating further, he charged the staff of the ministry to shun acts capable of derailing the government's policies and objectives.

He also tasked the staff to give their best for the betterment of the country- adding that, the ministry which has 10 per cent budgetary funding released from the government has no reason to be found wanting whatsoever.

Kana warned staff to desist from needless bickering, unethical dispositions and other misdemeanours capable of undermining set goals and called on the labour union of the ministry to join in the drive towards achieving the government’s mandate.

Source: Legit.ng