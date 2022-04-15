The joy of every responsible father is to see their children tie the knot in their lifetime and start a new family

Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma is reaping his efforts in fatherhood as one of his daughters got married recently

The wedding held at the Federal Marriage Registry in Abuja was a simple, but classy event attended by family members of the couple

FCT, Abuja - Governor Hope Uzodimma's daughter, Oprah Chioma Uzodimma married her heartthrob, Henry Ohaeri at the Federal Marriage Registry, Abuja on Thursday, April 15 in a simple, classy court wedding in Abuja.

The wedding which was devoid of the usual pomp and pageantry associated with most weddings of politicians' children was also attended by the First Lady of Imo state, Chioma Ikeaka-Uzodimma.

A proud Governor Hope Uzodimma congratulating the new couple. Photo credit: Hope New Media

Source: Facebook

Writing about the ceremony, Governor Uzodimma stated on his Facebook page:

“It was a pleasant atmosphere filled with excitement yesterday, as I witnessed the exchange of marital vows between my lovely daughter, Oprah Chioma Uzodimma, and her heartthrob, Henry Ohaeri at the Federal Marriage Registry, Abuja.

“The most challenging part of parenthood is the need to let your children go. While we want to hold on to them for as long as we can, wonderful events like this occur and it reminds us that we have raised them well enough to take care of themselves and the new people around them.

“My blessings are with them as they start a fresh journey in their life, as Husband and Wife. May the good Lord remain the bedrock of this union and shower them with all the blessings that come with it.”

Also writing on her Facebook page, the Imo state First Lady stated:

“Over the years, I have seen our beautiful daughter, Oprah Chioma Uzodimma, and her heartthrob, Henry Ohaeri, allow love to evolve together into better people; individually and as a unit. So watching them confess their vows yesterday at the Federal Marriage Registry, Abuja made me exceptionally proud.

“Love stories are beautiful, but to be privileged to witness the growth, sacrifices, and unification of that love between your family and another is a different joyous feeling you can never fully describe.

“The Ohaeri and the Uzodimma families had a phenomenal time celebrating the court wedding of their children and we are optimistic that together, our new couple would weather any storm, no matter how high or low it may come.

“Once again, on this joyous day, I congratulate our wonderful couple, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ohaeri, and I pray the road ahead of them in their marriage journey will be successful, peaceful, and prosperous. Amen.”

