Lagos - The Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, Hon (Dr.) Ahmed Apatira has urged Muslims in his district, Lagos state and the country to devote the blessed month of Ramadan to pray for peace in the troubled zones across Nigeria.

Apatira made the call in his congratulatory message to Muslims on the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fast.

Apatira has urged Muslims to use the opportunity of Ramadan to pray for the country. Photo credit: Itire-Ikate LCDA

Source: Facebook

He noted that insecurity, kidnapping and armed banditry are fast becoming an albatross threatening the peace and unity of the country.

While being thankful to almighty Allah for counting him and his other Muslims worthy of witnessing 2022 Ramadan fast despite the obvious challenges, he urged Muslims to seek Allah’s forgiveness and pray fervently for the return of peace to troubled zones and an end to insecurity.

His words:

“All praises and adoration to Almighty Allah for counting us among the living to witness the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fast.

“The blessed month is a month of forgiveness and acceptance of prayers. And as we begin yet another 29 or 30 days journey of spiritual cleansing and soul purification, I am urging fellow Muslims to make the best use of this season to pray for the country and it’s leadership.

“Importantly, Muslims should pray for an end to insecurity and armed banditry which is gradually tearing apart our garment of unity, love and harmony.

“That Christians' Lent coincide with Muslims’ Ramadan fast points to one thing and that is God’s unalloyed love for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“I am therefore calling on adherents of the two faiths to pray for God’s interference in Nigeria’s project.

“We should pray to God to guide our leaders to the right path and be good and just leaders whose hearts will be full of love for the masses.

“As Muslims, we must ensure that our actions and inactions follow the dictates of Allah and His messenger, (SAW).”

Ramadan: Pray for peace in Nigeria - President Buhari tells Muslims

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had charged Muslims in the country to pray for peace across the country during the Ramadan period.

Buhari made this known in a statement released on Friday, April 2, by the senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

He urged Muslims to devote themselves to praying to the Almighty Allah to address the problems facing the country.

Ramadan is a time to touch lives of the less privileged, Uba Sani tells Nigerians

On his part, Senator Uba Sani representing Kaduna Central district in the National Assembly has joined other world leaders in felicitating with Muslims across the globe on month of Ramadan, while urging special attention to the poor.

Sani recalled that Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, stressing that it is a time to apply effectively the key values of self-tolerance, forgiveness, sacrifice and love.

He also stated that it is a time to touch the lives of the less privileged and vulnerable in society through acts of charity.

Source: Legit.ng