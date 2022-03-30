The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association claims that at least 21 cows were poisoned in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna

This was revealed on Wednesday, March 30, by the spokesman for the Kaduna state of the association, Ibrahim Bayero

Comrade Yunana Markus Barde, the chairman, Jema’a LGA described the incident as a deliberate handiwork of enemies of peace

Jema’a, Kaduna - No fewer than 21 cows reportedly died after taking poison at Gidan Waya, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state on Friday, March 25.

Nigerian Tribune reported that Ibrahim Bayero, the spokesman for the Kaduna state chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association disclosed this in an interview on Wednesday, March 30.

It was gathered that the poisoned cows belonged to Pate Gambo (15 cows), Iliyas Gambo (five cows), and Inusa Gambo (one cow).

The chairman of Jema’a LGA Comrade Yunana Markus Barde was summed in a reconciliation meeting by Bayero to call for a truce between the two parties.

The spokesman for the association explained that the meeting was organised to further promote peace in the domain between farmers and herders in Gidan Waya, Godogodo Chiefdom.

While expressing dismay over the incident, Barde described it as a deliberate handiwork of the enemies of peace to frustrate the process and cause a crisis in the area, Daily Trust added.

The chairman speaking further sympathised with the owners of the affected cows and assured them that he would report the incident and present their request to the state government for further action.

He also cautioned the people against any act capable of truncating the peaceful coexistence currently prevailing in the area. Bayero warned that anyone caught would face the full wrath of the law.

